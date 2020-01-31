Clear

Stink Bugs and Ladybugs a Problem Even in the Winter

Even during the winter months, we are still dealing with those pesky stink bugs and ladybugs.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Even with the cold winter months upon us, we love to be inside and stay warm and cozy. Stink Bugs and Lady Bugs alike also love to stay warm and cozy. Where could they be living in your home? Well, anywhere!

Dr. Peter Coppinger, an Associate Professor of Biology at Rose Hulman, says this is totally normal. 

“The stink bugs are in your house right now. There is nothing you can do but they come out during the winter when it gets warmer”. And when he says "warmer", he means warmer inside your house. If your home is around 70 degrees with obviously no rain, no snow, and no strong winds, then it is a fairly comfortable place for them to hibernate.

With the warmer weather we have been having here in the Wabash Valley, I asked Dr. Coppinger if this warmer weather has had an effect on the stink bug and ladybug population.

“Yes absolutely. I’ve seen at least a half dozen in my own home. Where they have come out and they are in the lights, they are on the table, they are all over the place. To them, it’s spring!” - Coppinger says.

Unfortunately, these little insects are hard to get rid of so it’s just best to take care of the ones that are crawling in front of you. "The worst thing to do is to vacuum up the stink bugs because they obviously smell and they will make your vacuum cleaner smell really bad," Coppinger tells us. 

So yes stink bugs and ladybugs love the nice warm climate in your house. So whether you like the stinky little insects or you want to get them a letter to vacate the premises, they are in your home to stay during the cold winter months. 

