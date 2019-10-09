Clear

Stink Bug Season Has Begun

Whether you're out and about, or even in the house, you've likely seen these small bugs.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sign of cooler weather usually means bugs are starting to go into hibernation.

However, there is one big sticking around that you may have noticed...the stink bug.

These pesky insects are low flying, small moving bugs.

While they don't cause harm to us, they are a nuisance.

They try to find their way into your house for warmth.

The look to your attic, and they try to hibernate there until spring.

Unfortunately there really is no way to get rid of them, but you can try to bug proof your house.

Make sure the areas around your doors and windows are sealed, along with any areas that lead outside.

If you choose to vaccuum them up. just know they will start to stink.

The same goes if you squish them.

If worse comes to worse, just pick them up and toss them back outside.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Not as Chilly Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ivy Tech offers opportunity to shadow Diesel Technology Program

Image

Police give safety reminder as preparations start for Indiana State homecoming.

Image

Judge dismisses hunting related case

Image

Knox County considers local income tax increase for jail

Image

Stink Bug Season Has Begun

Image

Catholic Charities Christmas Store still in need of Donations

Image

'We'll also be the first of five kids to graduate,' students enrolled in virtual school share how it

Image

International Paper Property Update

Image

Nasser’s Furniture closing after 92 years

Image

Fire Chief says he's confident in recommending termination of firefighter at center of child molesti

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams