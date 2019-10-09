Stink Bug Season Has Begun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sign of cooler weather usually means bugs are starting to go into hibernation.

However, there is one big sticking around that you may have noticed...the stink bug.

These pesky insects are low flying, small moving bugs.

While they don't cause harm to us, they are a nuisance.

They try to find their way into your house for warmth.

The look to your attic, and they try to hibernate there until spring.

Unfortunately there really is no way to get rid of them, but you can try to bug proof your house.

Make sure the areas around your doors and windows are sealed, along with any areas that lead outside.

If you choose to vaccuum them up. just know they will start to stink.

The same goes if you squish them.

If worse comes to worse, just pick them up and toss them back outside.