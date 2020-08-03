Clear

Stimulus negotiations: Things are in a bad place despite optimistic talk

Key deadlines on extending a federal eviction moratorium and federal unemployment benefits have come and gone. Yet lawmakers and the White House, sources say, are as far apart as they've ever been in talks on the next emergency aid package.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 1:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The US economy, plagued by a resurgent pandemic, is showing signs of sliding backwards.

Key deadlines on extending a federal eviction moratorium and federal unemployment benefits have come and gone. Yet lawmakers and the White House, sources say, are as far apart as they've ever been in talks on the next emergency aid package.

As one person involved told CNN on Sunday night: "No clue how we get this done at this point. Just so much outstanding."

Bottom line
Negotiators on both sides emerged from a three-hour-plus meeting on Saturday with by far the most positive words about where things stood. What that really underscored was just how much of a mess these talks have been. The meeting was productive because negotiators left with a better understanding of the full scope of disagreements (and areas of potential agreement), according to two sources. Not because they'd made headway toward an actual deal.

What to read
Very good recap of a day that underscored Saturday's optimism was short-sighted.

What to watch
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will be back on Capitol Hill to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The framing
To understand why the two sides remain so far apart, it's worth comparing how each is framing the scale of the crisis. Mnuchin, during the talks over the initial $2.2 trillion CARES Act, dismissed concerns about deficits due to historically low borrowing costs and the urgency of the moment. That has shifted -- on Sunday he made a point of noting concerns about adding to much to the national debt in the next round.

This, on the other hand, was how Pelosi framed things in a letter to her House Democratic colleagues on Saturday night:

"All parties must understand the gravity of the situation in order to reach an agreement that protects Americans' lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy."

There are a large number of policy differences here, but the biggest issue throughout the first week-plus of real negotiations has been the lens through which the two sides view the scale of the current crisis. And until that starts to merge, at least somewhat, there is no deal to be had.

The timing
The policy deadlines, at least up to this point, didn't spark a deal. The Senate is scheduled to leave for August recess at the end of this week, but there's zero sense something will come together before then. Neither side wants to leave town for the month without reaching an agreement, but at this point, that agreement -- and then the process of actually getting it through both chambers -- is a long way off.

"I'm not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term," Meadows said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Keep a pin in this
If and when a deal is reached, this isn't going to move quickly. The Senate can move at light speed when everyone agrees. But it only takes one senator to slow up the process and make it take days. There will be well more than one Republican senator with significant objections to any final product. That almost certainly means it will take a few days for the Senate to process and pass any final deal.

Something to keep an eye on
Things are starting to get real when the relevant committees in both chambers start kicking into gear and working through legislative proposals. That, obviously, hasn't occurred yet. But if and when that occurs, that will be a signal that things are, actually, starting to move.

Addressing the "unilateral" idea
There has been chatter for several weeks that the White House may look to pursue unilateral options to address the economy if it feels a deal with Democrats is out of reach. On Capitol Hill, those who were aware of the talk mostly just laughed it off. But it spilled into public view Monday with The Washington Post reporting it was becoming a very real option given how far apart the two sides remain.

Let's go ahead and address this head on: there is nothing the White House can do on unemployment benefits unilaterally. There is nothing they can do in terms of sending out another round of stimulus checks. There is nothing they can do on liability protections. There are limits to what they can do regarding an eviction moratorium. There is nothing they can do in terms of allowing hard-hit small businesses to access a second Paycheck Protection Program loan.

In short: can the White House do some things unilaterally? Sure. Can they do anything that actually makes a difference or addresses any of the major areas Democrats *and* Republicans acknowledge need to be in the next round of emergency aid? Nope. Remember that as stories like this happen to pop up at times when negotiations appear to need a jolt.

The biggest holdups
(Again, these are the biggest picture items. There are dozens of smaller-bore issues that will also create disagreement or problems that the negotiators haven't really gotten to yet, sources say.)

  • Federal unemployment benefits
  • State and local funding
  • Liability protections
  • Postal Service funds

The areas of agreement

  • Paycheck Protection Program
  • Direct Payments

On the horizon
It remains unclear what, if anything, will start to move the talks toward the direction of a broader agreement, so keep an eye on the Senate floor this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell teed up a shell bill and amendments for later in the week that may force up or down votes on a series of policy issues, including a pared-back extension of federal unemployment benefits.

There's no sense it will split Democrats at all, but sometimes legislative action of any kind can spark talks outside the regular leadership structure. That may be what occurs here. Or it could just be another partisan messaging war on the floor. Stay tuned!

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Afternoon Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Police still on the look out for a missing inmate and more on an overnight shooting

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, partly cloudy. High: 79

Image

Woman arrested after stabbing in Terre Haute

Image

Police on scene of possible shooting in Terre Haute

Image

Resources available to dementia caregivers

Image

Wreaths Across America exhibits visits Vincennes

Image

ISU players lead March for Justice

Image

Attempted murder suspect arrested

Image

Party at the Pavilion offers school supplies to families

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 183224

Reported Deaths: 7714
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1067134894
Lake11982440
DuPage11470510
Kane9200298
Will8592339
Winnebago3673124
St. Clair3610156
McHenry2941114
Madison218673
Kankakee168468
Rock Island158331
Champaign154419
Unassigned1337197
Peoria130234
Kendall128423
Sangamon101333
DeKalb84629
Boone72823
Jackson64419
McLean56215
LaSalle51518
Macon47323
Randolph4327
Adams4242
Coles39919
Ogle3715
Tazewell3698
Clinton33817
Williamson3295
Stephenson3176
Whiteside30816
Union30321
Grundy2815
Monroe27813
Knox2591
Iroquois2557
Vermilion2122
Henry2051
Cass20211
Morgan1965
Jefferson18717
Warren1800
Lee1462
Montgomery1437
Bureau1412
Marion1360
Macoupin1353
Franklin1290
McDonough12815
Perry1261
Christian1134
Effingham1131
Jo Daviess1121
Saline1111
Douglas1022
Woodford953
Livingston922
Pulaski910
Logan850
Mercer700
Jersey691
Clark660
Shelby601
Johnson570
Washington570
White570
Fayette553
Bond542
Jasper547
Moultrie530
Cumberland462
Menard460
Carroll453
Gallatin450
Piatt440
Wayne441
Lawrence420
Mason420
Ford411
Alexander360
Massac340
Hancock321
Wabash320
Crawford290
De Witt290
Edgar260
Fulton260
Hamilton220
Marshall210
Greene190
Hardin170
Schuyler160
Clay140
Brown130
Edwards130
Pike130
Richland120
Scott100
Henderson90
Pope80
Calhoun70
Putnam70
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 67857

Reported Deaths: 2975
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14710719
Lake7037269
Elkhart458276
Allen3611157
St. Joseph311479
Hamilton2489104
Cass17509
Hendricks1742105
Vanderburgh170012
Johnson1648118
Porter117439
Tippecanoe109411
Clark107545
Madison84265
LaPorte82929
Kosciusko81612
Howard80464
Marshall74222
Bartholomew73847
Floyd68444
Monroe68430
Noble63528
Delaware63352
Boone63246
Dubois62412
Hancock61637
Jackson5514
LaGrange54210
Shelby50926
Warrick50230
Grant49629
Vigo46810
Dearborn46128
Morgan41832
Henry36118
Clinton3523
White34510
Montgomery33821
Lawrence32627
Wayne3159
Decatur31332
Harrison28922
Miami2582
Scott24710
Daviess24319
Greene23834
DeKalb2214
Putnam2218
Jennings20712
Franklin20510
Jasper2032
Steuben1993
Gibson1984
Ripley1887
Perry17112
Starke1647
Orange16324
Wabash1583
Posey1570
Fayette1547
Jefferson1492
Whitley1486
Fulton1442
Carroll1422
Wells1312
Knox1290
Huntington1183
Washington1151
Spencer1133
Newton10910
Tipton1065
Randolph1024
Clay975
Jay820
Adams812
Rush794
Owen781
Sullivan751
Pulaski711
Brown701
Fountain632
Benton600
Blackford532
Ohio504
Parke451
Pike450
Switzerland430
Crawford420
Martin420
Vermillion380
Union320
Warren191
Unassigned0200