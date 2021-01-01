Stimulus checks have started hitting bank accounts, but is $600 enough?

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many folks woke up to more money in their bank accounts to start 2021. But that's not the case for everyone.

"Well, I'm unemployed. I'm a seasonal worker. So I brought the new year in with some debt. So I really need my stimulus check," said Brazil resident Ryan Sanders.

People who didn't receive their stimulus check last time by direct deposit may still be waiting for a paper check, or in some cases, a debit card.

"I'm glad it's coming through like I said I didn't get my last one until November so, I'm not really tripping on the fact I couldn't get direct deposit, said Brazil resident Jessica Cory.

But some people are annoyed with the thought of waiting again.

"It is very frustrating. I know some people who have already gotten there's and I still haven't gotten mine yet. I mean I really could use it right now but I guess I'll get it when I get it," said Ryan Sanders.

At this point, the United States Senate has not voted on a $2,000 stimulus check, that President Donald Trump asked for.

"Whatever they give I am grateful. I'm a take what I can get. $2,000 would help but $600 is going to do just fine too," said Cory.

At the end of the day, there's one thing that may bring a solution.

"Corona (virus) being gone, gone. because it's affecting a lot of people and it ain't getting no better really," said Jessica Cory.

Payments are automatic for eligible taxpayers. At this point, The IRS has not re-launched the "get my payment" function online.