Clear

Stimulus checks have started hitting bank accounts, but is $600 enough?

Many folks woke up to more money in their bank accounts to start 20-21.

Posted: Jan 1, 2021 7:04 PM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many folks woke up to more money in their bank accounts to start 2021. But that's not the case for everyone.

"Well, I'm unemployed. I'm a seasonal worker. So I brought the new year in with some debt. So I really need my stimulus check," said Brazil resident Ryan Sanders.

People who didn't receive their stimulus check last time by direct deposit may still be waiting for a paper check, or in some cases, a debit card.

"I'm glad it's coming through like I said I didn't get my last one until November so, I'm not really tripping on the fact I couldn't get direct deposit, said Brazil resident Jessica Cory.

But some people are annoyed with the thought of waiting again.

"It is very frustrating. I know some people who have already gotten there's and I still haven't gotten mine yet. I mean I really could use it right now but I guess I'll get it when I get it," said Ryan Sanders.

At this point, the United States Senate has not voted on a $2,000 stimulus check, that President Donald Trump asked for. 

"Whatever they give I am grateful. I'm a take what I can get. $2,000 would help but $600 is going to do just fine too," said Cory.

At the end of the day, there's one thing that may bring a solution.

"Corona (virus) being gone, gone. because it's affecting a lot of people and it ain't getting no better really," said Jessica Cory.

Payments are automatic for eligible taxpayers. At this point, The IRS has not re-launched the "get my payment" function online. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Scattered showers but dry for Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Ventures celebrates 20 years

Image

'I think I've gotten more out of it than they have gotten out of it,' Local woman gives kids normalc

Image

Vigo County kids will return to the classroom next week - this is what you need to know before they

Image

Two local police agencies receive a new portable tool to help detect drug use

Image

New abortion rules in Indiana now in effect - here's what changes

Image

Direct payments start to hit bank accounts

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

A man involved in a Clay County barricade situation has been taken into custody.

Image

Thursday Evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 963389

Reported Deaths: 17978
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3936528285
DuPage618051030
Will52293780
Lake48300818
Kane41511604
Winnebago24019373
Madison21054389
McHenry19128217
St. Clair19050353
Champaign1383288
Sangamon13219197
Peoria13172201
McLean11621115
Rock Island11014259
Kankakee10678159
Tazewell10431197
Kendall844973
LaSalle8363230
Macon7959170
DeKalb664381
Adams647782
Vermilion642990
Williamson5316106
Boone507072
Whiteside4828160
Clinton448580
Coles429471
Ogle410265
Knox4059126
Effingham386057
Grundy385947
Henry369262
Jackson365060
Marion3548103
Franklin336256
Randolph332447
Macoupin327379
Stephenson324262
Livingston314058
Monroe313559
Morgan300781
Jefferson292682
Bureau281372
Woodford278658
Lee270764
Logan270551
Fayette266449
Christian260065
Fulton234231
Iroquois232351
Perry218552
Montgomery216625
Lawrence198527
McDonough197846
Jersey197242
Douglas185428
Shelby179334
Saline176440
Union169731
Cass158629
Crawford157831
Bond155416
Warren149636
Pike139541
Jo Daviess138824
Edgar134442
Wayne133641
Carroll133331
Hancock131630
Richland130937
Moultrie126027
Ford122743
Washington122524
Clark121224
Clay119836
White112227
Greene111541
Mercer106924
Wabash104813
Piatt10468
Mason102638
Johnson98215
Cumberland93725
De Witt91525
Jasper89414
Massac89328
Menard7298
Hamilton60110
Marshall5789
Pulaski5603
Schuyler54314
Brown45111
Stark44920
Edwards3976
Henderson39713
Calhoun3814
Alexander3417
Gallatin3304
Scott3271
Putnam3190
Hardin2177
Pope1961
Unassigned1450
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 511485

Reported Deaths: 8263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion706101144
Lake39833606
Allen28012487
St. Joseph24229347
Hamilton23916274
Elkhart22647313
Vanderburgh15547200
Tippecanoe1501587
Porter12798145
Johnson12098237
Hendricks11466209
Vigo9293150
Madison8968174
Clark8382112
Monroe800294
Delaware7655122
LaPorte7553137
Kosciusko681469
Howard6653120
Bartholomew546685
Warrick526487
Wayne5222142
Hancock514483
Floyd510499
Grant498497
Dubois461348
Marshall446777
Boone445360
Morgan425778
Henry424354
Cass419642
Noble404555
Dearborn383540
Jackson375643
Shelby340473
Lawrence329763
Clinton320434
Gibson301355
DeKalb297759
Knox291138
Montgomery284049
Miami272431
Steuben263924
Harrison263335
Adams261533
Wabash260743
Ripley247640
Whitley247420
Jasper247131
Putnam245539
Huntington244245
White232129
Daviess227867
Fayette219442
Jefferson215933
Decatur210673
LaGrange204054
Greene192956
Wells192045
Scott191235
Posey190626
Clay187630
Randolph184135
Jennings169632
Sullivan165025
Starke155440
Fountain152023
Spencer150414
Jay150120
Washington143216
Fulton138526
Carroll133214
Owen132330
Vermillion122630
Orange122432
Franklin121328
Perry119421
Rush119214
Parke11658
Tipton107229
Pike93225
Blackford89123
Pulaski85032
Newton82918
Benton7459
Brown7398
Martin59112
Crawford5907
Warren5357
Union5042
Switzerland4965
Ohio3967
Unassigned0352