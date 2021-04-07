'You have to have the community help...' Stepping up against Sexual Assault

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. A local nonprofit in Vincennes is stepping up to raise awareness and educate others.

Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County provides services for those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault.

Recently the nonprofit joined a national campaign. As a result, dozens of community members are getting involved.

"You have to have the community help," Chief Bob Dunham of the Vincennes Police Department, said. "You have to have more than us or six or eight sets of eyes on the city watching. I want people in the community to understand why it's important. Come out from behind the blinds, open the doors, open the windows, help us help everyone else by coming forward with information."

The "Start By Believing Campaign" is a national effort by the End Violence Against Women International. The goal is to help anyone who has experienced sexual assault feel safe to share their stories.

"The most important part is just listening and being a community champion for the victims who suffer from sexual assault and having their voices be heard," Vanessa Phillips, a staff member at Good Samaritan Hospital, said.

Dozens of community members including the Vincennes Mayor, local law enforcement, and healthcare workers joined together and signed the pledge. The pledge states "When someone tells me they were raped or sexually assaulted, I pledge to start by believing."

the main goal is to change how people respond to sexual assault.

"I want to be there for them and show them that there is help and we can help them move through it and be believed," Phillips said.

Cathy Bush is an outreach coordinator at Hope's Voice. She says she is excited to see the community come together for this important topic.

"It is really heartwarming to see this community support, that is what we need," she said. "It's really touching to me."

To learn more about this campaign, please visit startbybelieving.org.