Step up to the plate: Registration open now for men's softball league

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Parks and Recreation hopes you'll step up to the plate!

Registration is underway for the men's recreational softball league. This is for the spring season.

Organizers say there's no limit to the amount of players on a team.

They're asking for more groups to get involved and make the season fun for everyone.

"We'd like to have at least six," said Assistant Director of Recreation Jennifer Johnson, "More is great, but we would like to have at least six so that some teams aren't playing the same every week."

Registration is open now through Wednesday, March 25th, at 4 p.m. It costs $375.

The season officially kicks off on Friday, April 3rd, at Spencer Park. It's 10 weeks long and ends with a tournament.

Uniforms are not required.

To sign-up, or learn more about the league, call the Torner Center ((812) 232-0147), or click here.