Step by step process of how to sign your child up for the pediatric vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Setting up an appointment for your child is easy. You'll first go to ourshot.in.gov. Then you will see the home page. Click on "click here" to register... and it will take you to another screen.

The website will ask you a series of simple questions like your child's age, and more. Tt even asks if your child is immunocompromised.

You put in your zip code, then it will give you a list of locations of various clinics to choose from near you. All that's left to do is to pick a location and time. Nurse Andrea Craft with the Vigo County Health Department says they should have the pediatric vaccine in a matter of days.

"Our vaccine doses will be available at some point next week and that our shot dot in dot gov will continuously update the vaccine site."

Click here to sign up.