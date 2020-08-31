Stein Mart is closing and people are not happy about it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- After 25 years in business Stein Mart located in Terre Haute is closing its doors for good. This is because of the pandemic and online shopping.

The store was closed for three months due to COVID-19. During the time the store was closed, people still bought clothes online. Those two things combined really hurt the store said women and children's department manager Jessica Kirkman.

Shelia Rohr has been shopping at Stein Mart in Terre Haute for over 20 years. She said she liked how this store was close and convenient. Rohr said, "A great place to come and get really everything. House items, clothing, gifts. And ya so I'm sorry to see it close."

Rohr said she isn't sure where else she would shop. She's not a fan of online shopping and now is thinking of driving far in order to get her clothes. She prefers being physically inside the store when buying clothes.

She said, "I'm sure my daughters would say I should shop more online, but I like to feel things, try things on, not have to send them back if they don't fit."

Susie Spear is another regular customer who's sad over the closing of Stein Mart. She says what she's going to miss about the store is the family feeling, as well as the customer service.

Women and Children's department manager said she wanted to thank all the many long-time customers. Kirkman said, "To all the people who've been loyal to us, it means more to us then you could absolutely imagine."

Stein Mart is currently still open. Kirkman predicts the store will close sometime in October. Stein Mart is currently offering discounts on all their merchandise.

Store closing will depend on how much merchandise they are able to sell.

Kirkman says stein mart will continue to serve their customers as long as they can.