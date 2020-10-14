Steady pace of early voters in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you didn't know any better you would think it was election day Wednesday morning. Folks lined up across the street from the Knox county courthouse to vote early.

But Wednesday is just a week removed from the beginning of early voting. On the first day, more than 200 people showed up to cast their ballots. The Knox county clerk says that number has only increased daily since. If the numbers continue he believes the county could see roughly 5,000 people vote early.

Absentee ballots are also up for this year's election. Roughly 2,000 absentee ballots have been sent out. The clerk's office has already received about 65% back.

Knox County clerk David Shelton says, "We want everybody to exercise their right to vote. We have a pretty good setup again this year. We're outside, more or less, in the sallyport of the old jail. So the two-car garage next to the community corrections. We have the overhead doors opened up so it's an outside like experience. Plenty of social distancing. People are getting in and out with no issues. It's just working out good."