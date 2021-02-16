Our crew tagged along with Indiana State Police after snow moved in - here's what we saw

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The inclement weather is leaving a lasting impression across the Wabash valley!

All the snow has made for some slippery driving conditions.

State troopers are hitting the highways to assess any vehicles that may need some assistance. News 10 took a ride along with Sgt. Matt Ames and this is what we saw.

We drove past several semi-truck involved in accidents on Interstate-70.

Ames says it's important to act quickly if you're involved in a crash.

"We ask that you stay inside the vehicle because that's where you're going to be safest at. Number one due to the extreme cold temperatures that we're having. We have to be concerned about people getting hypothermia. Call 9-1-1 immediately and that way we can get emergency dispatched to you as soon as possible," says Ames.

Ames stressed the fact when we have bad weather conditions come through people should be prepared.

"Also we want to make sure people do have an ample amount of fuel. We've had several officers respond to calls this morning where several vehicles ran out of fuel," says Ames.

He adds don't be concerned if you see a semi on the side of the road. They will clear them when conditions are safe to do so.

"We are continuing to leave wreckage from the prior night's accidents we try to mark it with caution tape. That way people know that we've been there, it's been secured and no people or motorists are still inside the vehicle," says Sgt. Ames.

Safety is their number one priority. Stay home if you can.