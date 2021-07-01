Staying safe from flooded roadways

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Flooding kills more people than any other weather-related hazard. That's according to the National Weather Service. There is a simple way to make sure you are not caught up in the current.

The Wabash Valley is very unique compared to the rest of Indiana and Illinois. The Wabash River and its many stream and creeks that feed into it can all become flooded at a moment's notice.

Areas in Parke County received upwards of 2.5 inches of rain in less than 12 hours.

This flooding shown below occurred on North Coxford Road near US 41 along Green Creek in Parke County. Which flows into Sugar Mill Creek and then goes into the Sugar Creek.

All eventually dumping out into the Wabash River. It's like a domino effect. When one creek floods, the other is bound to rise.

Rushing water over roadways is always an area of concern for drivers. If a car were to go through an area like this, the vehicle weight is overcome by the buoyance force of the water. Then the car can be lifted off the road and carried downstream.

Six inches of fast-moving water can sweep an adult away and one foot of water can carry a small car away.

Statistics from the National Weather Service show that 15 deaths occurred in Indiana and 27 occurred in Illinois from 2010 to 2018

driving into flooded roadways puts yourself and others in danger.

Just remember to always turn around and don't drown.

For more safety information on flooding, you can go to the National Weather Service flood safety page, here.