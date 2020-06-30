Staying safe during holiday travel: Indiana State Police has tips before you hit the road

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police will be working to keep people safe during holiday travel for the 4th of July.

On Tuesday, we spoke with Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.

Ames wants to remind people to avoid driving while tired. He also says you should keep your cell phone charged in case of emergencies.

State police also remind people to buckle up.

"Seatbelts save lives. Make sure you are wearing your seatbelt and everyone in the vehicle is seatbelted up. That way it keeps you stationary in the vehicle in case you get involved in an accident," Ames said.

Before you hit the road, it is also a good idea to plan your route and check for construction.

