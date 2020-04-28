Staying healthy during a pandemic: How to maintain good eating habits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Stay-At-Home Orders are putting plans on pause, but that doesn't mean healthy lifestyles have to be.
We spoke with Sarah James, registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition To Grow.
She says the key to staying on track is routine and structure. You can do this by planning meals for the day, or week, ahead.
James also recommends assessing your hunger.
With so much down time, it's easy to overeat because we're bored or stressed.
"Either your routine didn't change for work, but it did change for home and vice versa," said James, "I think knowing that here we are, and we just have to start making changes now, you can definitely still improve your health."
James says it's important to be even more active now. That's because one pound alone equals about 3500 calories.
