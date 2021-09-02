Labor Day is almost here, but with CDC warnings how can you stay safe at local events?

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI)- Many events will be going on this labor day weekend all across the Hoosier state.

One of the many events includes the Hobnob Market Harvest Fest located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. This event will take place on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be selling antiques, candles, decor, clothes, and more!

CDC Guidance for large gatherings If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.

In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.

In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.

If you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Another popular event happening this weekend is the Little Italy Festival in Clinton. The pandemic caused the festival to be canceled last year, and vendors and community members tell me they're excited it's back. Food, drink, and activities can be enjoyed for those who attend.

For all you country fans Lee Brice will be performing this Saturday night at The Mill. General admission tickets are $45.

These events hope everyone can enjoy themselves while being safe.

The co-owner of Hobnob harvest market, Holly Snelling, tells me her expectations for this weekend.

"We do ask people to do their covid thing. cough into your elbow wash your hands. You know to bring your hand sanitizer that's your scent of the one you like and just sort of doing what we've been doing for a lot of months now" says Snelling.

