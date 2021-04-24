Stay prepared for Spring power outages

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Electrical companies across the Wabash Valley want to remind you to be prepared for those unexpected power outages when severe weather strikes.

Severe storms and strong wind can cause power outages and downed power lines.

Making a preparedness kit that includes flashlights, non-perishable food and water, extra medication and a portable weather radio should be included in your kit.

The Storm Team spoke with NIPSCO, an energy company that serves portions of our region. They want to remind you of the importance of staying prepared and have your energy company's phone number on standby.

“Call your utilities if you've got an outage. If there's a downed line, don't go near it. Stay in your house. Wait for the appropriate people to come and take care of that.”

Here are the phone numbers of electricity companies across the Wabash Valley you can contact to report outages: