Stationary Clinic opens for Parke County school district

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at a local school district are now able to receive professional health services, right on school grounds.

The North Central Parke Community School Corporation has teamed up with The Valley Professionals Community Health Center. They are providing a stationary clinic.

It will have a nurse practitioner and a nurse.

It'll provide services for sick visits, sports physicals, immunizations, and other health concerns.

The on-site clinic is at Rockville Elementary School, but students and staff at all schools within the district can use it.

This is a first of its kind for the district.

School staff told us it has several benefits.

"Oh, this is great for the parents. The parents actually have a service where they don't have to leave work. They can get their kid treated for whatever or a well-child visit and they've never had to leave work and their child had to leave school," School nurse Amy McCalister said.

The clinic works with all insurances. Valley Professionals told us that there is another stationary clinic for schools to use in Vermillion County.