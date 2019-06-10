CICERO, Ind. (WTHI) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Ethan Taylor.

He's an 18 year old white male, 5'10, 180lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Taylor was last seen wearing a red Fortnite t-shirt, blue jeans, flip flops, and wears glasses.

Ethan is missing from Cicero, Indiana which is 28 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 10:00 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ethan Taylor, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 317-773-1282 or 911.