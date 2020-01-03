Statewide, Vigo County had a 23 percent voter turnout - here's how Vigo County did

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Secretary of State has released turnout information for this past November's election.

23 percent of eligible Hoosiers voted. In Vigo County - that number was 34 percent.

The November election was municipal. It was open to voters in cities, towns, and counties with referendums.

In Vigo County, there were two referendums - one to approve a casino and one to raise property taxes.

The highest voter turnout in the state was Perry County, with 43 percent.

To see the full report, click here.