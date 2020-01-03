WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Secretary of State has released turnout information for this past November's election.
23 percent of eligible Hoosiers voted. In Vigo County - that number was 34 percent.
The November election was municipal. It was open to voters in cities, towns, and counties with referendums.
In Vigo County, there were two referendums - one to approve a casino and one to raise property taxes.
The highest voter turnout in the state was Perry County, with 43 percent.
To see the full report, click here.
Related Content
- Statewide, Vigo County had a 23 percent voter turnout - here's how Vigo County did
- Vigo County reflects on voter turnout for 2018 midterm election
- Vigo County election workers receive statewide recognition
- Vigo County voters approve casino referendum
- Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum
- Indiana had 51 percent voter turnout in 2018 general election
- Vigo County Election Results
- Diabetes rates continue to rise, Vigo County over 14 percent
- Vigo County set to offer curbside voter registration
- Voters conflicted over Vigo County School Corporations operational referendum
Scroll for more content...