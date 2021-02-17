Statewide Snowstorm impacts Indiana’s COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb held his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon. State health officials spoke about the impact that the statewide snowstorm has had on Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Throughout the day on Monday, there were times when the snowstorm we all experienced covered the entire State of Indiana. This inclement weather brought its own set of challenges. Chief Medical Officer of the Indiana State Department of Health Dr. Lindsay Weaver explained the effects of this snowstorm on the state’s vaccine progress.

Dr. Weaver says more than 43,000 vaccine appointments were impacted by weather; all of which are being or have already been rescheduled.

Over 80 clinics across the state of Indiana were closed due to the snowstorm. Closures weren’t the only result of the storm. There were also delays in vaccine shipments due to the weather. Dr. Weaver says the state has not yet received their Moderna vaccines this week due to poor travel conditions.

Because of this, more appointments will likely be rescheduled over the next couple of days. Dr. Weaver says state health officials have been working tirelessly with local agencies to ensure no one’s vaccine appointments are forgotten.

“We have worked with those clinics to reschedule their patients as quickly as possible,” Dr. Weaver said, “This includes adding new appointments and adding extra days to the clinic schedules to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays in getting vaccines in arms.”

Because of these weather-related issues, Dr. Weaver says that Indiana is keeping vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 65 and older for this week. The good news is that more than 60% of eligible populations in Indiana have been vaccinated or have scheduled appointments.

Dr. Weaver says once vaccine deliveries get back on schedule, Indiana plans to open up eligibility to Hoosiers ages 60 to 65. She says the state will pay close attention to see how the weather will impact vaccine shipments. The state says, hopefully, they will be able to expand as soon as next week.

Dr. Weaver says the state will continue to use an age-focused approach and will move eligibility to Hoosiers 50 and older as soon as vaccine supplies allow Indiana to do so.

“Vaccine will continue to remain a precious resource for some time,” Dr. Weaver concluded, “But we are confident that our approach will protect those who are most vulnerable and put Indiana in a strong position to emerge from this pandemic.”

More good news despite the weather is that Dr. Weaver says vaccine waste has been incredibly minimal. In fact, just 1/100th of a percent of the 1.3 million vaccines the state has received has expired or been wasted.