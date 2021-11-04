Statewide Silver Alert ends for missing 11-year-old Indianapolis boy

UPDATE: Officials say a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 11-year-old boy has ended. See the original story below.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Indianapolis have issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 11-year-old boy.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are looking for 11-year-old Benjamin Morris. Benjamin is described as a black male, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Monday, October 25 at 1 P.M.

Police believe he could be in extreme danger. If you see him - call 911.