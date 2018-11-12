Clear

Statewide Silver Alert issued for Mishawaka man

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Philip Joe Renner from Mishawaka, Indiana.

HAMILTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Philip Joe Renner from Mishawaka, Indiana.

Philip Joe Renner is a 74-year-old male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and socks, and driving a dark blue 2005 Toyota Corolla 4 door with Indiana plate 179WG. The vehicle has a dent on the rear passenger side.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Philip Joe Renner, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

