BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A statewide Silver Alert is in active for a Wabash Valley teen.

Jasmine K. Riddell, 16, was last seen in Brazil, Indiana at around 6 p.m. Thursday.

She's 4'11" tall, 130lbs, with red hair and green eyes.

Riddell is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information call the Brazil Police Department at 812-446-2535.

Choose option 5 or call 9-1-1.