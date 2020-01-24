Statewide Silver Alert for Barbara J. Risch

KNOX COUNTY, Ind - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Barbara J. Risch, a 73 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen driving a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate number UNX195.

Barbara is missing from Vincennes, Indiana which is 122 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.



If you have any information on Barbara J. Risch, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660 or 911.