Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

GAS CITY, Ind. — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday evening. The Indiana State Police have issued a Statewide Silver Alert in the case s well.

Skylea Carmack was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East South D Street in Gas City, according to the Gas City Police Department.

She is described as standing 5′ tall and weighs roughly 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Mario and Luigi on it and black pants.

Skylea is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information related to Carmack’s whereabouts please contact the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278 or the Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666.