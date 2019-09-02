Clear

Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

UPDATE: Gas City Police issued this thanks to the public on Monday, September 2:

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: WTTV

GAS CITY, Ind. — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday evening. The Indiana State Police have issued a Statewide Silver Alert in the case s well.

Skylea Carmack was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East South D Street in Gas City, according to the Gas City Police Department.

She is described as standing 5′ tall and weighs roughly 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Mario and Luigi on it and black pants.

Skylea is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information related to Carmack’s whereabouts please contact the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278 or the Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Good start to the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

Image

'Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off,' first responders continue business as

Image

Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

Image

Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Image

A labor day tradition in Terre Haute continues

Image

Local Red Cross Volunteers head to south US

Image

Indiana State Police officer beefing up patrols for the end of Labor Day

Image

Olive Garden serves lunch to first responders working the holiday

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, partly cloudy. HIGH: 83

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire