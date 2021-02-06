Statewide Silver Alert declared for Terre Haute woman

INDIANA STATE POLICE - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Mary Allen, a 77 year old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and driving a white 2015 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate of 808BE.

Mary is missing from Terre Haute, Indiana which is 77 miles west of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mary Allen, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.