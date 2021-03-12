Statewide Indiana Tornado Drill: What you need to know.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Every year the National Weather Service has an entire week of preparedness tips to keep you safe during times of severe weather.

Next week March 14th to March 20th is Severe Weather Preparedness Week for the entire state of Indiana. Each day the N.W.S. in Indianapolis will discuss everything from safety to the response of recovery if a severe weather disaster would occur.

Here is the list of discussions the N.W.S. will have on each day:

Tuesday, March 16th will be an important day. This is when the Statewide Tornado Drill will occur. The N.W.S. will issue “Test” Tornado Warnings between 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

Outdoor warnings sirens will go off. TV test crawls will come across your television. And all N.O.A.A. Hazardous Weather Radios and all Emergency Alert Systems or E.A.S. will sound.

This test is very important to make sure all systems are ready for severe weather.

*This test may be postponed to Wednesday, March 15th if weather conditions warrant it.

For full information about Severe Weather Preparedness Week for the State of Indiana, go to www.nws.gov/IND.

The biggest takeaway from Severe Weather Preparedness Week is that you and your family know exactly what to do during times of severe storms.