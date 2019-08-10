UPDATE: Statewide Amber Alert cancelled for 2 children from Hamlet

HAMLET, Ind. (WTHI) - The AMBER Alert for Ayden Javier and Yulianna Rose Mendez has been cancelled.

Original story:

HAMLET, Ind. (WLFI) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Hamlet.

Indiana State Police are searching for 7-year-old Ayden Javier Mendez and 3-year-old Yulianna Rose Mendez. Ayden was last seen wearing black shorts and a black basketball jersey with “MEXICO” written on it. He is 3 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Rose was last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts. She is 2-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 30 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

They were last seen in Hamlet, August 8 at 1:37 a.m.

Authorities are searching for Francisco Javier Mendez, 28, who was last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LE5262. He is described as male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes. Mendez also goes by Francisco Javier Mendez-Jimanez.

Authorities believe the children are in extreme danger.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.