Statehouse holding a public memorial for late U.S. Senator Birch Bayh on Wednesday

On Wednesday, services for late U.S. senator, Birch Bayh, will be held.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:05 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bipartisan group of Indiana leaders will be honoring former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh during a public memorial service at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Bayh died in March at the age of 91. The Democrat represented Indiana in the Senate for 18 years until 1981. Bayh’s Senate career was highlighted by his sponsorship of the landmark federal Title IX law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports, along with constitutional amendments lowering the voting age to 18 and allowing the replacement of vice presidents.

The service is set to start at noon Wednesday. Evan Bayh, the late senator’s son who served as Indiana governor and senator, will be a speaker, as will current Gov. Eric Holcomb, former Gov. Mitch Daniels and U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.

Image

