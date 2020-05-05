State works to provide access to protective gear to Indiana businesses as they reopen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana small businesses and organizations will have access to more protective gear as they reopen.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced a new initiative.
It's the Small Business PPE Marketplace.
The state will send out marketplace bundles when requested. They include masks, hand sanitizers, and face shields.
Qualifications include:
- Business or organization must be registered to do business through the Indiana Secretary of State
- Less than 150 employees
- The organization must have PPE to comply with safe workplace requirements for opening
Initial orders will be at no cost, but that is subject to change.
The state says the marketplace should be a backup resource.
