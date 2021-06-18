State trooper, Indiana Gaming Commission agent face domestic battery charges

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ind (WTHI) - An Indiana State Police trooper and an Indiana Gaming Commission agent are both facing charges after an off-duty incident.

It happened Saturday, June 12, at a home in Lawrence County, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, Sgt. Russell Garrison, a 23-year state police veteran, and Tiffany Corbin, a 15-year gaming commission veteran, were involved in a domestic incident.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, but the alleged battery was between the pair, according to state police.

Garrison is assigned to the state police post in Bloomington.

Both Garrison and Corbin are each facing a charge of domestic battery.

Garrison was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the criminal proceedings.