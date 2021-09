VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Coming up, you'll have the chance to get free COVID-19 testing and vaccines in Terre Haute.

The State of Indiana is hosting a drive-thru clinic at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Vigo County.

You can stop in Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 pm. You do not need an appointment.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.