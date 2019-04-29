State to delay death certificate system changeover until at least August

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A system change for death certificates in Indiana has been postponed indefinitely.

Earlier this month, News 10 told you that local officials and funeral homes were concerned the change-over would impact families needing death certificates.

Now, the state says it has decided to slow down implementing the new system.

LINK | PUTTING A HOLD ON DEATH? CHANGE IN INDIANA DEATH CERTIFICATE PROCESS WILL SHUT THE SYSTEM DOWN FOR FOUR DAYS

The switchover will not happen in May as originally planned.

The state said there were unexpected and hard to fix issues.

Local officials were concerned about a four-day lapse in which neither system would be active.

That meant death certificates couldn't have been issued.

The records play a role in things like funeral arrangements and insurance.

The state says it is also revisiting training saying there were concerns training hasn't gone smoothly up to this point.

State officials don't expect the switchover to happen before August now.