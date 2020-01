State to accept applications for reserved turkey hunts

The State of Indiana is accepting applications for a reserved turkey hunt.

If you are interested you can apply from January 6 through February 19. Indiana DNR says anyone who applies has to have a valid hunting license for the species they want to hunt.

To apply, click here.

See the full list of locations below.

--Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26

—Aukiki Wetland Conservation Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge: April 22-24, April 25-27

—Crosley Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26

—Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26

—Fairbanks Landing Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26

—Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26

—Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26

—Hillenbrand Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26

—Hovey Lake Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26

—J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—LaSalle Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—Mississinewa Lake: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge: April 22-23, April 24-25, April 26-27 (Youth only: April 18-19)

—Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—Salamonie Lake: April 22-24, April 25-27, April 28-30, May 1-May 3, May 4-6, May 7-10

—Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 28-29

—Tri-County Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10

—Winamac Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10