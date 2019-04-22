State representatives talk to Olney business owners about new minimum wage law

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Hovey's Diner has been on Main Street in Olney since 1952. Stacey Dunlap and her husband have been running the joint since 2012.

Dunlap says, "It is wonderful but it is challenging at the same time. Our customers are fabulous. We love our customers. They are just like second family to us. We absolutely adore them. I have the most amazing staff as well."

Dunlap's concern for her customers and staff has increased after lawmakers passed a new minimum wage. She believes that wage will greatly impact how Hovey's moves forward.

Dunlap explains, "With the minimum wage going to fifteen dollars an hour. We currently do not pay, we pay them above minimum now. So for us, the financial impact is really going to be detrimental to the business as well as to the people in our community."

Dunlap says as the wage goes up so will prices on the diner's menu.

Dunlap says, "We'll have to raise our food costs and everything for our customers and the biggest impact that I see is going to be on people that are on social security. And I just I'm afraid for them I really am."

Dunlap was one of many businesses speaking out at a forum at Olde Tyme Steakhouse Monday morning. Many hoped to pass their message along to Illinois state representatives. Dunlap says she just hopes Illinois will get the message.

Dunlap says, "I would like for them to come to see what we're dealing with. As far as the taxes we pay and the minimum wage raises and all that. I would encourage them to come to see that."