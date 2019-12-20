State releases money for Dreiser Hall project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic building on the campus of Indiana State University is getting a major renovation.
The State Budget Committee in Indianapolis approved the release of money on Friday for ISU's Dreiser Hall renovation project.
It's an $18.5 million project.
Dreiser Hall was first built in 1950. It's home to academic programs in the College of Arts and Sciences.
That includes communications and media productions.
The money will be used to make elevators and bathrooms ADA compliant.
The HVAC system, plumbing, and exterior of the building need work as well.
