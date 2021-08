WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new campaign is recognizing Hoosier businesses leading the fight against COVID-19. It's called "Covid Stops Here."

It recognizes companies that have at least 70% of their staff vaccinated.

The state created the campaign to promote a safe and thriving economy.

The campaign has four levels: bronze, silver, gold, and platinum.

Employers can apply for the designation online at this link.