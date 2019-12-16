Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State police sued over fatal roadside shooting by trooper

Investigators said Trooper Daniel Organ believed Rightsell had violated his orders and reached for a gun. No charges were filed against the trooper.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The widow of an Indiana man who was fatally shot by a state trooper while working on his daughter’s car filed a lawsuit Monday, alleging unjustified deadly force.

Glenn Rightsell, 56, of Linden was killed about a year ago while working under the hood of a stalled vehicle along U.S. 231 in Montgomery County, about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Investigators said Trooper Daniel Organ believed Rightsell had violated his orders and reached for a gun. No charges were filed against the trooper.

“When you have a private citizen who does nothing wrong and is deprived of the right to go home and have dinner with his family and live life, I think you have an obligation to call it out and say that’s unacceptable,” said Bruce Kehoe, an attorney for Gloria Rightsell.

State police declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Journal and Courier reported that the lawsuit also accuses Organ and local officers of delaying medical care that might have saved Rightsell.

“Every day, I wake up and it’s a nightmare,” Gloria Nightsell said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Winter Weather Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Several bring their pets to say hi to Santa at the mall

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

Image

Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

Image

WVCF presents checks to five local organizations

Image

Caring for a loved one with dementia

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

From Honey Creek to Haute City Center - Mall leaders unveil name change

Image

Judge approves continuance for former VCSC Supt. Danny Tanoos, pushing his court date to next year

Image

A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax