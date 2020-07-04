State police share holiday travel reminders, what to know before you hit the road

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Instead of staying local this weekend, many of you decided to hit the road and travel.

As you make your way, Indiana State Police want to bring up safety reminders.

Be aware that the roadways will be congested.

You can expect to see more traffic and a greater chance for accidents.

Be a courteous driver.

Avoid hanging out in the left-hand lane.

Go the speed limit.

Sgt. Matt Ames tells us that drivers should be responsible despite the celebrations.

"Make sure you have a designated driver at the end of the day, make sure that you're not consuming too much alcohol, and make sure you're drinking water along the way as well," said Ames.