State parks to resume charging entrance fees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you plan on heading out to a state park in Indiana anytime soon, make sure you have your wallet.
Turkey Run, Shades and Indiana Dunes State Parks began collecting entrance fees last week.
All other Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties will begin charging entrance fees no later than this Friday.
Riding trails will be reopened starting Monday, and restrooms will begin to reopen on Friday.
