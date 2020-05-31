State parks to close public outdoor swimming pools for the season

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Coronavirus is also impacting summer plans.

With many places reopening across Indiana, some popular attractions will not be on the list to reopen this year.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has chosen to keep public outdoor swimming pools closed for the season.

The decision comes after officials said they will not be able to maintain proper social distancing on pools decks.

"I'm grateful for all of the work that's gone in to making it as safe as possible for all of us, because I know it's been a really hard couple of months for everybody, and it's been alot of work sort of determining whats safe and what's not," said Ryan Millbern.

In our area, this means public pools at Turkey Run and Shakamak State Park will remain closed this summer.