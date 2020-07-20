State officials designate West Central Indiana region as Indiana's newest 21st-century talent region

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)-- The state of Indiana is recognizing The Wabash Valley for working to improve our community. Today, state officials including Governor Holcomb announced West Central 2025 is the newest 21st-century talent region.

With this, the state acknowledges west-central Indiana as a place that is growing at a rapid pace. The counties that make up the West Central Indiana Region are Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, Sullivan, and Vigo counties.

The initiative awards regions that are focused on attracting, developing, and connecting talent. This means that they recognize regions that are aiming to grow their communities.

West-central 2025 is under the Terre Haute chamber of commerce.

The initiative aims to reduce population loss, increase the amount of certificate and degree holders-- as well as raise household income levels.

Secretary of Career Connections and Talent Blair Milo and Secretary of Indiana Destination Development Corporation/CEO Elaine Bedel presented Kirstin Craig, the President of Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, with the official 21st-century talent region designation.

Craig was very thrilled to receive this accolade today. She said although this recognition is great, there is still a lot more work that needs to be done in order to put their plan into place.

She says, "And it's just another layer of opportunity. It's not meant to replace the existing, um, regional effort it's just a way to complement all of those efforts and bring them all together."

This is the seventh region in the state to receive this recognition.