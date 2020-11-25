State officials ask you to change your holiday plans to help the spread of COVID

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- As hospitals across the state of Indiana continue to fill up with COVID-19 patients, state and local leaders are worried about what we may see in the next 2 weeks.

17 Indiana counties are in the red stage, 74 are orange, and only 1 is yellow. That means for almost all of the state, the positivity rate for COVID-19 is 2% or higher.

"Unfortunately we continue to see a high spread of COVID-19 across our state," Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner said.

Wednesday, state leaders made one last plea for Hoosiers to change their Thanksgiving weekend plans.

'I think all of us, in public health, in particular, are worried about this holiday. Let's get through this one so that we can celebrate really the thanksgiving of getting through COVID-19," Paul Halverson, Dean Fairbanks school of public health said.

Dr. Box said she's worried in 2 weeks we'll see a huge increase in the number of counties that will be in the red. Simply because of extended families traveling and gathering for the holiday.

"Bringing together large groups of people from outside your immediate household puts everyone at risk for COVID-19," Dr. Box said.

She said throughout the pandemic we have always seen a spike of cases after holidays, but she said we can see less of a spike if you follow regulations from the state and the CDC

"There is still time to make the hard choice today so that you can enjoy many more tomorrows with your loved ones," Dr. Box said.

State and local health officials continue to urge you to wear a mask and social distance in your everyday life.