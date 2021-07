WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana is looking to help student teachers financially.

The Indiana Commission for higher education says funding is available for Black, Latino, and Hispanic student teachers.

The funding also helps those who plan to teach in math, science, and special education.

There's a scholarship open now until the end of August for minorities.

Also, there are stipend applications for both minorities and those working in high-need fields.

Click here to find the application.