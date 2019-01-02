State of Indiana releases survey for long-range construction projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana needs your help involving future road projects.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation posted a link to the Indiana Statewide Corridor Planning Study on their social media pages.
It is a survey that will be used for future decisions for the 2018-2045 Long Range Plan.
If you would like to take part in the survey, click here.
