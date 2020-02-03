Indiana provides unique resource to help parents easily find quality child care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is showing off its resources with a new instructional video to help you find the right child care provider for your family.

With a few simple clicks, you can pull up 'Child Care Finder' on the Family and Social Services Administration website.

They've even created a short video to help make navigating it all a little easier.

Whether you're headed back to work, or dropping your children off at daycare for the first time it can be difficult.

That's why making sure they're in safe hands is important.

"Expectations are high. They should be anytime you're going to leave your child with someone you need to have the highest expectations. I think that every family is unique in what they're looking for," said Desiree Gregg.

As the director of Karen's Kids Preschool and Daycare in Riley, Indiana, Gregg said finding the perfect fit for your family can take some time.

She suggests looking for providers that fit around your work schedule and will make your children feel welcomed.

That's where the states 'Child Care Finder' comes in handy.

"Choosing the right child care can be a barrier to some parents getting back to work, so for that reason, we have made available a number of resources. Parents need to do a little extra due diligence to make sure that their child is in a licensed child care, so that they can be assured that it's safe," said Marni Lemons with FSSA.

The site allows parents to search for providers based on a number of preferences.

It will then show all the nearby options to help parents narrow it down until they find the perfect fit for them.

"Your children are your most prized possessions, and their care must be a top priority for all families," said Lemons.

Gregg said when it comes to finding quality child care, you can never have enough resources.

"Priority for any parent is making sure that when they need to leave their child with someone that they are finding the best care possible that meets the needs of their child, and their expectations as well, so just having an additional resource in addition to the other resources that are out there. The more information for a parent, the better," said Gregg.

One of the unique features is that it even shows nearby providers that are on parents' ways to work or school.