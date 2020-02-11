State of Indiana defends charges filed against Tanoos

Clear
The state attorney general's office filed their response late last month.

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The state of Indiana continues to defend charges it filed against former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Now, let's recap what's happened in the case so far.

In September of 2018, the Marion County prosecutor's office filed three felony counts of bribery against Tanoos.
That's for soliciting meals and entertainment in exchange for granting energy systems group exclusive contracts with the Vigo County School Corporation.

The next month, Tanoos moved to have those charges dismissed.

In March of 2019, a judge denied that motion.

Lawyers for Tanoos filed an appeal with the court of appeals the next month.

That court upheld Marion County’s charges in early December.

This past January, Tanoos’ legal team asked the state supreme court to take up the appeal of his charges.

The state attorney general's office filed their response late last month.

It reads that Tanoos 'is' properly charged and the court of appeals reached a proper conclusion.

