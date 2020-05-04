State of Illinois asks medical workers to save N95 masks

The State of Illinois is asking healthcare workers to save unsoiled N95 masks. This is so they can be reused to meet the growing demand.

The masks will go through a decontamination process. The state has received a special machine.

It can decontaminate up to 80,000 masks per day.

The FDA has authorized the system. The process removes all biological contaminants - including viruses.

Masks can go through this process up to 20 times without degrading their performance.

Learn more about the program here.