State of Illinois adds 80 new COVID-19 vaccination sites

SPRINGFIELD (WTHI) - The State of Illinois added 80 new COVID-19 vaccination sites on Thursday, meaning there are now 390 locations.

The additional locations include 78 Walgreens pharmacies and two Illinois National Guard supported locations in Cook and St. Clair counties.

The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, and Walgreens pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

• Hy-Vee – 16 locations

• Jewel-Osco – 92 locations

• Kroger – 17 locations

• Mariano’s – 6 locations

• Walgreens – 170 locations

Vaccinations are being or will be provided by many local health departments across the state.

Under the current phase, Phase 1B, people over age 65 are eligible for vaccines, as well as frontline essential workers. This phase includes approximately 3.2 million people in Illinois.

"While we are working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, we are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government. Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments. Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient," said the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The State of Illinois is keeping an updated map of vaccination locations on its website.