State leaders report good trends when it comes to Indiana COVID-19 numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wednesday we learned Indiana COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations are declining. The State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box said Indiana's positivity rate is under 10%. Which, she said is the first time it's been that low in months.

Governor Holcomb credits this downward trend to Hoosiers doing their part.

"It's good news! There's a lot of thanks, a lot of credit to people who are taking this seriously and practicing good public health measures," Governor Holcomb said.

But, state leaders said we have to continue wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if you're sick.

"We're not out of the woods yet, for sure, but we are on a path that looks that we can kind of see our way out," he said.

Wednesday, they also showed the updated COVID-19 map for Indiana counties. In the Wabash Valley, no counties are red right now.

Most are orange and Parke and Sullivan are yellow Yellow is the second-lowest color on the color-coded map.

State leaders said the map is looking better than it has in the past few weeks. But, Dr. Box said it's not a time to lower our guards.

"As excited as we are to see these improvements, I caution Hoosiers that our work is far from over. In order to continue to move in the right direction, it is absolutely critical that Hoosiers adhere to the current guidance in their counties," Dr. Box said.

Governor Holcomb also signed an executive order extending gathering guidelines for counties in red, orange, yellow, and blue.

The executive order is starting this Sunday and will run the entire month of February.

It states, in red and orange counties, gatherings cannot exceed 25% of facility capacity. Yellow counties cannot be more than half-capacity and blue counties will be able to operate at full capacity with safety precautions.

Safety plans for events or gatherings must be sent to your local health department. That should include occupancy information, COVID screenings, and safety measures.