State leaders make a stop in Terre Haute for 'Hob Nob'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State leaders made a stop in Terre Haute on Monday and took the chance to hear from you.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted the Legislative Hob Nob.

Senate leaders were able to discuss things that will be topics in the upcoming legislative session.

People in the community were able to ask questions and voice their concerns.

We caught up with Senator Jon Ford.

He told us this is a way for Senate leaders to take community feedback with them to the statehouse in Indianapolis.

"If they can hear from what west-central Indiana is interested, what our concerns are, what our projects are moving forward, it's just going to help us get those projects approved," Ford said.